Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Thomas A. Wimsett Purchases 8,900 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

