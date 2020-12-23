Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ITRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.84 million, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

