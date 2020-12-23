ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Hits New 12-Month High at $460.72

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460.72 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 454.50 ($5.94), with a volume of 2617203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.50 ($5.64).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42.

About ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

