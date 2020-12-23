Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 4,885,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,720,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

