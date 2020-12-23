iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $114.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

