iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.75

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 14157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.