iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.30

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $307.30 and last traded at $307.30, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.00 and its 200-day moving average is $244.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

