IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

IQV opened at $178.56 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

