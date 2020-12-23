IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.61. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,176. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $158.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

