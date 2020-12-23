iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.20 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

IQ stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.12. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 5,895.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

