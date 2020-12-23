iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares Down 1.8%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 36,047,036 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.