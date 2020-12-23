IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.80

Shares of IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 615443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.10 ($1.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.05. The company has a market cap of £998.61 million and a PE ratio of -57.81.

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

