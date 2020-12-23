IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Hits $38.15 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Binance, IDEX and Bilaxy. IoTeX has a market cap of $38.15 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00328363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002022 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.