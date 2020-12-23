Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX) Trading 86.7% Higher

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX)’s stock price traded up 86.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 2,641,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 843% from the average session volume of 280,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Ionix Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IINX)

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

