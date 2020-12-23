IONChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,265.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market capitalization of $321,774.67 and $18,265.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00132706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00667207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00139362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00384531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00094881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00056075 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.