Investors Purchase Large Volume of La-Z-Boy Call Options (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 925 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 834% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

