Investors Purchase Large Volume of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,673 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,837% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

