Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,207 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,219% compared to the typical volume of 319 put options.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $1,727,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $896,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,079 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.