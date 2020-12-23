Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,301 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,753% compared to the average daily volume of 176 call options.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,652.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 962,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,684.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,766. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 109,075 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

