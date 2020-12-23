Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on IVR. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.
NYSE IVR opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.
In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.