Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IVR. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

