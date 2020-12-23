Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $60.72. 28,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 24,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

