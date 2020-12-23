International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. Analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,715,154 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,944. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in International Money Express by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in International Money Express by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

