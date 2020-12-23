International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Trading Up 11.1%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'.

