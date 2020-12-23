International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 200 by Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) received a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

IAG stock opened at GBX 152.25 ($1.99) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.96.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

