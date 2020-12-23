Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE:ITRG) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.83. 65,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 61,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

