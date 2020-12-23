Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells 311 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $14,380.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,554,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFC stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 228,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 898.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 77,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.28.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.