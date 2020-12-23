Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells 311 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $14,380.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,554,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TFC stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 228,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 898.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 77,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.28.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.