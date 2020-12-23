Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells 102,298 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock opened at C$8.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.43. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.3995511 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -45.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

