Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46.

TTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 368,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,295. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam bought a new position in The Toro in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Toro in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Toro in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in The Toro in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

