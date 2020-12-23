Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $773,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Katie May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Katie May sold 3,700 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total value of $984,237.00.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $213.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.44. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

