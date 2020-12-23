Insider Selling: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Sells 2,603,065 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs sold 2,603,065 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £2,446,881.10 ($3,196,865.82).

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The firm has a market cap of £942.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

