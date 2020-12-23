Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 5,486 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,245,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRM traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $231.17. 10,015,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

