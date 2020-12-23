Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $65,004.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,276,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,693,386.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.09. 1,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Morningstar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Morningstar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

