Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 270.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

