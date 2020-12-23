Insider Selling: Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Insider Sells 18,714 Shares of Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) insider Andrew Rashbass sold 18,714 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.68), for a total transaction of £195,935.58 ($255,991.09).

Shares of LON:ERM opened at GBX 1,046 ($13.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 990.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 869.98. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,366 ($17.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.06%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence; and Banking & Finance.

