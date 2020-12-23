Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $650,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.45, for a total value of $4,393,500.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $14.25 on Tuesday, hitting $224.90. 8,177,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,428. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day moving average is $127.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $225.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.35.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.