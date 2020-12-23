Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,411. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in BOX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,248,000 after buying an additional 244,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,952,000 after buying an additional 245,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BOX by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BOX by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BOX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.