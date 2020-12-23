Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 50,478 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,831,850.00.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 3,058.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Anaplan by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

