Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALNY stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

