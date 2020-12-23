Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INBK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

