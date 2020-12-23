Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $178.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Shares of IPHI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $158.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,059. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -100.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $161.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Inphi’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inphi in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

