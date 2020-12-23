Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.40

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and traded as low as $5.29. Inpex shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,494 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

