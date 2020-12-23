Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.94 and last traded at $42.80. 121,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 320,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $946.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Inogen by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

