Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

NYSE IIPR opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

