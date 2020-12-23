Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.
NYSE IIPR opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.