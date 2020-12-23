Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.02

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 7938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.