Infrastructure India Plc (IIP.L) (LON:IIP) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Infrastructure India Plc (IIP.L) (LON:IIP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.23. Infrastructure India Plc (IIP.L) shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 953,951 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.83.

Infrastructure India plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with both capital growth and income by investing in assets in the Indian infrastructure sector, with particular focus on assets and projects related to energy and transport. The Company’s portfolio of investments include Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited, which is a supply chain transportation and container infrastructure company; Western MP Infrastructure & Toll Roads Private Limited, which is an operator of an approximately 125 kilometers toll road in western Madhya Pradesh; India Hydropower Development Company LLC, which develops, owns and operates small hydropower projects; Indian Energy Limited, which is a power producer focused on renewable energy, and Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited, which is an approximately 400 megawatts hydropower project located on the Narmada River near Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

