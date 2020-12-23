Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

