Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.00

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 3685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,650 shares of company stock worth $365,655. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $8,912,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

