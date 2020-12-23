IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CEO Rahul D. Ballal Sells 4,999 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IMARA by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in IMARA by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMARA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

IMARA Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.