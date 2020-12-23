IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Tops $125.58 on Major Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $251,163.14 and $158.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $125.58 or 0.00530040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00347728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002262 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

