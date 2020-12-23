IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Critical Survey

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. IDACORP pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Edison International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares IDACORP and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 18.60% 9.86% 3.63% Edison International 3.23% 10.57% 2.51%

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDACORP and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 1 4 0 2.80 Edison International 0 5 9 0 2.64

IDACORP presently has a consensus price target of $102.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Edison International has a consensus price target of $70.36, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than IDACORP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Edison International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.54 $232.85 million $4.61 20.49 Edison International $12.35 billion 1.88 $1.41 billion $4.70 13.05

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edison International beats IDACORP on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 4,830 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 185 energized distribution substations; and 27,968 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 572,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The company's transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

